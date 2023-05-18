Watch Now
Florida parents file emergency order to block transgender healthcare bill

Posted at 9:33 PM, May 17, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three Florida parents have asked a federal court to block the enforcement of SB 254, Treatments for Sex Reassignment, which Governor DeSantis signed into law Wednesday.

The bill grants the state temporary jurisdiction over a child who "has been subjected to or is threatened with being subjected to sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures." Opponents have called the law "discriminatory," saying it criminalizes healthcare for transgender youth.

The three families also have a pending challenge to the state Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine rules banning established medical care for transgender adolescents.

"This is a state of emergency for Florida parents, who are already being forced to watch their kids suffer rather than get them the safe and effective healthcare they need," said representatives for the families. "This law unconstitutionally inserts the state into family privacy and parental decision-making."

Advocates for the families will be in court Friday, May 19, to argue their motions to temporarily block the Boards of Medicine rules and the provisions in SB 254.

