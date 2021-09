FLORIDA — Take a look at this. This Florida man captured an alligator in his front yard...with just a trash can and courage!

This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September pic.twitter.com/PB9dIMDkOS — KP (@kerethp) September 29, 2021

Abdul Gene Malik, who is also an army veteran, said he captured the alligator in front of his Florida home to protect his family. He grabbed the closest thing to him that could contain the alligator, which happened to be a trash can.