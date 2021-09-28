Florida man arrested after killing and burying girlfriend

POLK COUNTY, Fl. — A Florida man has been accused of killing and burying his girl, as well as attacking a responding deputy attempting to handcuff him.

Robinson’s mother had contacted the Auburndale Police Department at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, saying her son told her he killed his girlfriend, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A Polk County Sheriff's Officer came to the couple's RV to conduct a wellness check. Robinson gave the deputy a false name and date of birth, however, the deputy recognized Robinson because he looked up his picture prior to the wellness check.

37 year-old Jason Robinson of Lakeland was arrested Monday.

"As the deputy began to detain Robinson with handcuffs, Robinson violently attacked the deputy," according to the sheriff's office. "Robinson managed to remove the deputy’s radio and Taser, and attempted to choke the deputy."

Two witnesses came to help the deputy place Robinson in handcuffs, according to authorities.

When additional deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed two chairs and a small table sitting on a pallet next to the RV door, "with freshly disturbed dirt on the pallet," according to the sheriff's office.

The victim's body was found buried underneath the pallet, authorities added.

Robinson was arrested for 1st-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.