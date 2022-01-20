Watch
Florida first lady finishes chemotherapy for breast cancer

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 12:41:22-05

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday that she finished the treatments Wednesday, calling it a “big milestone.”

The Republican governor said his wife is doing well and they “look forward to having good news” in the next next weeks or months.

When he announced her diagnosis back in October, he said Casey wanted to be honest with people because of the active role she has played in her husband's administration, particularly on issues such as mental health and substance abuse services.

The couple has three children together.

"I'm grateful, very humbled and blessed," Casey wrote on Twitter, posting a clip of her husband's announcement.

