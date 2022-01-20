Florida first lady finishes chemotherapy for breast cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday that she finished the treatments Wednesday, calling it a “big milestone.”

The Republican governor said his wife is doing well and they “look forward to having good news” in the next next weeks or months.

When he announced her diagnosis back in October, he said Casey wanted to be honest with people because of the active role she has played in her husband's administration, particularly on issues such as mental health and substance abuse services.

The couple has three children together.

"I'm grateful, very humbled and blessed," Casey wrote on Twitter, posting a clip of her husband's announcement.