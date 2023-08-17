Florida drivers paying more as car insurance rates rise

Driving in Florida is getting more and more expensive.

A new analysis by car subscription provider FINN analyzed car insurance premiums across the country during a ten-year period.

That study found Florida drivers have seen an 88% increase in the last decade — the highest increase in the country.

As with most things in southwest Florida, Hurricane Ian is partially to blame.

“Let’s just look at Hurricane Ian. More than 100,000 vehicles were destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ian,” said Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute.

Nationwide, the Consumer Price Index finds car insurance premiums have increased by 17% this year.

In Florida, where the average driver pays $2,500 a year for vehicle insurance, the number of uninsured drivers is also increasing.

“Roughly one out of every five drivers on the road in Florida don’t have auto insurance. That leads to higher rates,” said Friedlander.

There’s also the problem of car thefts.

2022 saw more than a million cars reported stolen nationwide, the highest number in more than a decade.

With more than 45,000 stolen cars, Florida had the fourth most in the country.