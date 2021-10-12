First Black Florida firefighter suing city after being depicted as white in mural

BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. — The first Black firefighter of Boynton Beach is now suing the city after a city mural was painted and depicted as white.

The mural was painted on the window of a new fire station last year sponsored by the city. Latosha Clemons noticed that not only was her skin color changed in the mural, but so was former fire chief, Glenn Joseph, who is also Black.

Clemons suing the city for defamation, libel and negligence. She is seeking more than $30,000 for mental and emotional damages. The original picture that was used to paint the mural included Clemons and two white firefighters.

The city has in return denied the allegations and has apologized to Clemons.

Two city officials who were involved with the mural itself were fired last year. The mural was removed immediately.