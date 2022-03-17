FHP: Two kids hit in daycare crash in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — The area of Imagination Station Learning Center daycare is currently blocked off due to a vehicle losing control and hitting two kids, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said that the driver had lost control then went through a fence and what stopped the vehicle from hitting more children was a tree that the car collided into.

One kid was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the other child hit does not have serious injuries according to the report.

The driver was also transported to the hospital.

This scene is currently under investigation. More information will be released soon.

