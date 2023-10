LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol wants you to show off your furry friend in their Halloween costume for a contest.

From October 1 to October 26, they're asking you to send them a picture of your dog dressed up.

You can only submit a photo with your dog's name. You can use props, too.

FHP says the winner will be chosen by a highly esteemed K9 panel on Halloween.

The winner will be featured as the 2023 FHP K9 costume contest winner, along with a certificate of achievement.