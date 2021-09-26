Watch
FBI searches Laundrie home for Brian's personal items

Day 8 of the search for Brian Laundrie
File image
FBI
Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 26, 2021
NORTH PORT, Fl. — The FBI entered the Brian Laundrie's family home Sunday to collect personal items of his to help with DNA matching in efforts of finding him.

It is now day 8 of the search for Laundrie and authorities are still on the hunt. If you have any information on Laundrie's whereabouts, please contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

