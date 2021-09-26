FBI searches Laundrie home for Brian's personal items

NORTH PORT, Fl. — The FBI entered the Brian Laundrie's family home Sunday to collect personal items of his to help with DNA matching in efforts of finding him.
The FBI was at the Laundrie home briefly today to request some personal items belonging to #BrianLaundrie to assist with DNA matching. Their attorney said Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could @fox5ny— Jodi Goldberg (@JodiGFox5NY) September 26, 2021
It is now day 8 of the search for Laundrie and authorities are still on the hunt. If you have any information on Laundrie's whereabouts, please contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.