Electrical worker attacks co-workers with a baseball bat and knife

DAVENPORT, Fl. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 39 year-old Shaun Runyon has killed three people after an altercation took place at his job.

The suspect was working in Polk County, Florida with a Pennsylvania electric company doing work for Publix supermarkets. An alleged dispute occurred at work that made Runyon go home to his company rented housing and start attacking other people that lived there.

Runyon used a baseball bat to beat one person to death in their sleep. Another victim was found dead on the porch when authorities arrived. A third victim was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

A fourth victim was hit in the back of the neck but escaped the property. Three victims,along with a 7 year-old girl, were able to escape without being harmed.

Runyon fled to a house in Lake Wales, Florida covered in blood and told the homeowners that he had been raped. He was taken to a hospital where he was then taken into custody by police.

He is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.