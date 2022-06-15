DeSoto Sheriff's office looking for man facing multiple warrants

DESOTO, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a man Sedecky Bailey who faces multiple warrants that include drug charges.

Bailey’s charges are possession of intent to sell or sale of a controlled substance near a business, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

DCSO says to call 863-993-4700 if you have any information on Bailey’s whereabouts or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online.