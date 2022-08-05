UPCOMING: DeSantis to speak from Palm Beach County History Museum

Fox 4 Live Weather

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking Friday at 11 a.m. The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised time. Look for a recorded version to be placed into this story shortly afterward.

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced he will be speaking Friday morning at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach.

The topic of discussion is not usually revealed until moments before he approaches the podium to speak.

His press office, however, did call it a "major announcement," the second time this week his appearance has been described as such.

Thursday's announcement in Hillsborough County was about the suspension of a 13th Circuit prosecutor who said they would not go after those accessing or providing abortion services.