DeSantis suspends 13th Circuit prosecutor over abortion prosecution stance

Gov. Ron DeSantis went on the offensive Thursday, attacking a prosecutor who he accused of taking a "non-prosecutorial stance" over abortion law.

Flanked by Attorney General Ashley Moody, DeSantis announced he was suspending 13th Circuit prosecutor Andrew Warren over comments made indicating he would not press charges against those who seek, facilitate or provide abortion care.

Warren was one of several prosecutors across the country who signed a letter pledging to "stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions."

DeSantis named Susan Lopez the interim state attorney.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” he said. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida.

"I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

