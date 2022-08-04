Watch Now
DeSantis suspends 13th Circuit prosecutor over abortion prosecution stance

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:27:06-04
Governor, AG speak in Tampa

The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion.

Gov. Ron DeSantis went on the offensive Thursday, attacking a prosecutor who he accused of taking a "non-prosecutorial stance" over abortion law.

Flanked by Attorney General Ashley Moody, DeSantis announced he was suspending 13th Circuit prosecutor Andrew Warren over comments made indicating he would not press charges against those who seek, facilitate or provide abortion care.

Warren was one of several prosecutors across the country who signed a letter pledging to "stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions."

DeSantis named Susan Lopez the interim state attorney.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” he said. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida.

"I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

Press Secretary Christina Pushaw, in her social media tease of the event Wednesday, said the announcement would be, quote, "the liberal media meltdown of the year," but clarified that he would not be speaking about a political campaign.

"This is an official announcement not a campaign one," she replied to a Twitter response.

