As Florida's 15-week abortion ban is in limbo, compounded with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe vs. Wade decision, the State of Connecticut is trying to woo companies to move to their state.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz issued an open letter Friday directed to Florida businesses, accompanied by a YouTube video from the governor, in a bid to encourage them to relocate.

"For many of you, we can imagine that new restrictions will feel like a betrayal and cause concern about where to live and work," the letter says. "If you are looking to relocate to a state that supports the rights of women and whose actions and laws are unwavering in support of tolerance and inclusivity, Connecticut is for you."

The governor states that women's rights laws in Connecticut are among the strongest in the nation. The letter also touts access to childcare, paid family medical leave, and tax stability and tax cuts among the state's selling points.

"On behalf of the State of Connecticut," the letter continues, "we want to assure you that we can make our small corner of New England feel like home very quickly."

