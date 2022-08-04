Watch Now
UPCOMING: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa

Attorney General Moody to join governor
Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 06:13:38-04
Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning.

DeSantis will speak from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office around 10 a.m.

He is expected to be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The DeSantis office rarely discusses the nature of the governor's announcement ahead of time.

Press Secretary Christina Pushaw, in her social media tease of the event, said the announcement would be, quote, "the liberal media meltdown of the year," but clarified that he would not be speaking about a political campaign.

"This is an official announcement not a campaign one," she replied to a Twitter response.

