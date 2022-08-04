UPCOMING: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa

Fox 4 Live Weather

The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion.

Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning.

DeSantis will speak from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office around 10 a.m.

He is expected to be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The DeSantis office rarely discusses the nature of the governor's announcement ahead of time.

Press Secretary Christina Pushaw, in her social media tease of the event, said the announcement would be, quote, "the liberal media meltdown of the year," but clarified that he would not be speaking about a political campaign.

"This is an official announcement not a campaign one," she replied to a Twitter response.