DeSantis appoints Judge Renatha Francis to Florida Supreme Court

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced his appointment of Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court on Friday morning.

The announcement came at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach.

Two years ago, Governor Ron DeSantis attempted to nominate Judge Francis to the Supreme Court, but the nomination did not go through because she did not yet have enough years of experience.

Governor DeSantis said he felt that Judge Francis is now even more equipped for the job. He said that Judge Francis will be a source of inspiration for many and that she will reinvigorate and fortify Florida's judiciary.

