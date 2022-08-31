Watch Now
DeSantis announces suit against FDA for slow response to prescription price push

"We've waited long enough," governor says
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he's "waited long enough" for the government to approve plans to import cheaper Canadian-made prescription drugs and will sue the FDA to "make it happen."
Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 31, 2022
LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday a lawsuit against the Food & Drug Administration for what he said are continued delays in plans to allow lower-cost Canadian medications into the Florida market.

Joining him were Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller.

DeSantis said that 630 days after getting assurances from the FDA and verbal support from the Biden administration that the allowance would be pushed through, he was tired of waiting.

"Biden is saying he wants this for consumers," DeSantis said, "but yet his administration is not willing to act to approve it."

MORE | Read the suit in full [PDF]

"An agency of the administration cannot just sit on applications," Moody added. "They cannot unreasonably delay. We are getting it done."

DeSantis last visited the drug warehouse facility in May of 2021, where the topic was also about his push for lower drug costs.

In that visit, the governor decried federal hurdles towards getting approval for the importation of lower-cost pharmaceuticals from Canada.

In July of this year, DeSantis visited Cape Coral, where he announced he would sign an executive order allowing the state to hold prescription benefit managers, or PBMs, accountable for the prices people are ultimately charged for their medications, and open the door to reforms. He said it would also help smaller, independent pharmacies that want to stock those medications.

