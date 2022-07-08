UPCOMING: DeSantis, AHCA Secretary to speak at Cape Coral High School

Fox 4 Live Weather

The livestream player above with feature weather information until closer to the announced event time. After the live event, you will be able to watch a recorded version and more details about the event in this web story.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a press conference to be held Friday morning at Cape Coral High School at 10:30 a.m.

The topics of discussion for Friday's announcement are not known, but the Florida Governor will be joined by Simone Marstiller, Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration.