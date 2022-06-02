City and county workers in Southwest Florida prepare for potential flooding from system

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — With some areas getting more rain than others, crews across Southwest Florida cities and counties are preparing to keep any flooding at bay.

In Collier County, workers spent the day clearing drains of excess water and debris. They're not the only ones taking precautions.

"The biggest part is making sure we’re ready for hurricane season," said Michael Daniel, Public Works Manager for the City of Marco Island. "They’re doing ride-throughs to make sure we captured everything."

Daniel said they actually start this four months prior to hurricane season.

Today they checked drains and locked down extra sets of hands.

"I don’t see anything that I’m worried about because we’re going to have the manpower here to be on patrol," he said. "If we’re ahead of the game we’re good."

We reached out to several surrounding cities and counties to see what they're doing to prepare for this weekend's system.

Lee County is monitoring low-level areas such as:

Sanibel Causeway

Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach

Whiskey Creek and Island Park

Bonita Springs

Matlacha Pass area

Alva/Buckingham

North Fort Myers



The City of Naples checked stormwater pump stations and cleared drains on Thursday.

Cape Coral's spokesperson says workers will be on standby, ready to clear catch basins and close roads if they're flooded. They're going to lower the weirs on Friday, which will allow more water into the canals to prevent flooding.

While crews prepare, Daniel says you can do the same.

"Pay attention where you’re driving, don’t drive through deep water. "If you have to drive through water, go slow," he explained. "Everything that’s floatable, put it in the garage because it ends up in my storm drain system."

In Lee County, you're asked to report blocked ditches, swales, canals, and local flooding.

First, find out if your road is maintained by Lee County DOT here.

If it is, call 239-533-9400 to report the flooding or blocked areas. The information will go to the county's Natural Resources.