Calif. governor donating $100k to Crist campaign

California's governor made clear his support of the Charlie Crist campaign to oust Ron DeSantis as Florida governor.

Friday, Gavin Newsom tweeted that he is donating $100,000 to the Crist campaign. Crist won Tuesday's primary election over current Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried.

The tweet begins, "Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor." He also links to an ActBlue fundraising page for the fellow Democrat.

Crist replied to the tweet, thanking Newsom for being on "Team Crist."

Newsom has been vocal in prohibiting state-funded travel to Florida and other regions with legislation he says targets women as well as LGBTQ persons.

DeSantis, in response to Newsom's previous statements, said that California is "driving people away with their terrible governance."