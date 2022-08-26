Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Calif. governor donating $100k to Crist campaign

Gov. Gavin Newsom
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to a question while meeting with reporters after casting his recall ballot at a voting center in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The last day to vote in the recall election is Tuesday Sept. 14. A majority of voters must mark "no" on the recall to keep Newsom in office. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gov. Gavin Newsom
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 12:18:20-04

California's governor made clear his support of the Charlie Crist campaign to oust Ron DeSantis as Florida governor.

Friday, Gavin Newsom tweeted that he is donating $100,000 to the Crist campaign. Crist won Tuesday's primary election over current Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried.

The tweet begins, "Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor." He also links to an ActBlue fundraising page for the fellow Democrat.

Crist replied to the tweet, thanking Newsom for being on "Team Crist."

Newsom has been vocal in prohibiting state-funded travel to Florida and other regions with legislation he says targets women as well as LGBTQ persons.

DeSantis, in response to Newsom's previous statements, said that California is "driving people away with their terrible governance."

Related stories
Conn. officials try to woo Florida businesses in midst of abortion battle

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4