Brightline rail system expanding to Orlando

MIAMI, Fl. — Brightline, America’s only privately-owned and operated high-speed intrastate rail system, is preparing to fire-up its locomotives in anticipation of resuming service in South Florida after a complete shutdown at the start of the covid-19 pandemic in March 24, 2020.

In March 2020, Brightline serviced Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Service is scheduled to resume in mid-November.

The company is also gearing-up for a mega-expansion that will include existing routes between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm and soon Orlando.

The company plans to expand service to Orlando International Airport in late 2022.

Currently, construction crews are building a 170 mile stretch of rails from West Palm Beach to Orlando.

Brightline reports the construction project is 60 percent completed and is finishing the Orlando terminal.

Travel times:

The travel time between West Palm Beach and Orlando will be two hours

The travel time between Miami and Fort Lauderdale is 30 Minutes

The travel time between Miami and West Palm Beach is 60 Minutes

The Miami to Orlando route is 235 miles. One-Way fares in South Florida are as low as $17. Total Investment in Brightline exceeds $4-Billion

Brightline will resume its operations between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in November. Stations in Boca Raton and Aventura are expected to open in the second half of 2022, and discussions are underway with local stakeholders regarding expansions to Disney Springs and Tampa.