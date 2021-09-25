Watch
Bounties coming out to find Brian Laundrie

Day seven of the search for Laundrie
AP
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
Brian Laundrie
Posted at 6:12 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 18:12:48-04

NORTH PORT, Fl. — As authorities are on day seven of searching for Brian Laundrie, the only person wanted in connection with Gabby Petito's dissapearance, television star 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' will be joining the search for Laundrie. This afternoon, the reality star was seen banging on the screen door of the North Port home Brian shares with his parents.

Laundrie's family did not answer and Duane "Dog" Chapman, along with his wife, left the home after a few minutes. Police were seen shortly afterward entering the Laundrie home and exiting within moments.

Chapman says he "wants anyone with information on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts to call me at 833-TELLDOG" and added that "all information will be kept confidential."

