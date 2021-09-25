Bounties coming out to find Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fl. — As authorities are on day seven of searching for Brian Laundrie, the only person wanted in connection with Gabby Petito's dissapearance, television star 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' will be joining the search for Laundrie. This afternoon, the reality star was seen banging on the screen door of the North Port home Brian shares with his parents.

Laundrie's family did not answer and Duane "Dog" Chapman, along with his wife, left the home after a few minutes. Police were seen shortly afterward entering the Laundrie home and exiting within moments.