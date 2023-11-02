ARCADIA | Community member makes generous donation following Toys for Tots theft

ARCADIA, Fla. — Less than a week after thieves stole $2,500 worth of toys from the DeSoto County Toys for Tots, a community member made a generous donation to help make up for the stolen items.

It's not clear how much was donated, but the sheriff's office says it's going to make a big difference.

Holly Layport, Coordinator for DeSoto Toys for Tots, told Fox 4 she discovered the toys were missing Saturday when she was bringing in donations from over the weekend.

"Disbelief," said Layport. "Couldn't believe that somebody would actually do it.”

Layport said the Toys for Tots distribution has been held out of the historic Brownville School for seven years now.

Layport said the thieves went in through the back door of the historic building. When she was going through inventory, she noticed they had taken eight bicycles and LEGO sets valued up to $150.

However, she said even with the $2,500 set back, she is confident that the community will step up.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says they also have a marked car in front of the sheriff's office where they are now accepting unwrapped toys daily.

You can drop them off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. If you want to donate after hours, please bring the toys to the drop-off box in the lobby.

Sheriff James F. Potter said to contact the local crime stoppers if anyone has tips or information about the theft.