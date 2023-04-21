Agriculture Commissioner issues emergency rule to meet fuel demand in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued an emergency rule Friday to meet the fuel demand in Broward County following serious flooding in the area.

The emergency rule will provide Florida’s fuel industry greater flexibility and make additional fuel available to South Florida customers. It will do so by extending the use of winter fuel through May 1.

This rule comes after a total of 1 million gallons of gasoline was deployed to Broward by Governor Ron DeSantis and the State Emergency Response Team.

According to Gas Buddy, 47% of gas stations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale were out of fuel as of Thursday, while 27% in Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach were out.