DeSantis orders additional 500,000 gallons of gas in response to Broward County flooding

Gas station gas shortage
Ben Margot/AP
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 15:56:30-04

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered an additional 500,000 gallons of gas be deployed to commercial gas stations in the Southeast Florida area, for a total of 1 million gallons deployed.

This comes in response to significant flooding in Broward County which lead to gasoline shortages.

The State Emergency Response Team had previously deployed 500,000 gallons to stations in Southeast Florida.

According to Gas Buddy, as of 1:45 p.m., 47.8% of stations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale reported having no gas. 26.7% in West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce also reported having no gas.

