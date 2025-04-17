Active shooter alert activated at Florida State University's campus

UPDATE 12:44 PM

According to WCTV, the FOX affiliate in Tallahassee, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is reporting that at least four people have been hospitalized.

A school district spokesperson also tells WCTV that some Leon County Schools in the area are on lockdown.

ORIGINAL REPORTING

An active shooter alert has been activated at Florida State University's Tallahassee campus.

The alert, posted on FSU Alert, advises people in the area to shelter in place.

The first alert, posted at 12:01p.m., advises that the shooter was reported in the student union area.

Police are responding.

This is a developing story.