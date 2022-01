PUNTA GORDA, Fl. — The 8th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival is set to begin on March 2.

The event is hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are now on sale or at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 West Marion Avenue/941-639-3720.)