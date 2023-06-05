3 suspects face attempted-murder charges in Hollywood Beach Broadwalk shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The Hollywood Police Department (HPD) has a fourth person in custody in connection to the Memorial Day shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

HPD says officers arrested a fourth suspect yesterday and are still looking for one more person who is suspected to be involved.

Ariel Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton, and Lionel JeanCharles Jr. have been identified as the shooters and will be charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder.

Cardahn Paul, Burton, and Jean Charles Jr. will also be charged with eight counts of second-degree attempted murder, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, according to the HPD.

Police say seven of the nine people who were injured during the shooting are now out of the hospital.