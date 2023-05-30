4 children & 5 adults shot in dispute on Hollywood's Boardwalk

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Police are investigating a mass shooting that has left nine people injured in Broward County.

Public Information Officer for Hollywood Florida Police Department Deanna Bettineschi says at 6:42 p.m., Hollywood police received a call of multiple people shots on the North Boardwalk, adjacent to Hollywood Beach.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that this was, there was an altercation between two groups that resulted in gunfire," Bettineschi said.

"Right now we do have one person of interest detained, and right now also searching for an additional suspect."

Bettineschi said Patients were taken to hospitals to be treated.

In all, four children from 16 months to 17 years old were hospitalized. The five adults were between 25 and 65.