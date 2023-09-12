SARASOTA | Saving the coral reefs of SWFL through king crabs

SARASOTA, Fla. — In an effort to preserve and restore fragile coral ecosystems, Moat Marine Laboratory, under the leadership of CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby, unveiled the first-of-its-kind Caribbean King Crab Hatchery. This ambitious project, supported by a team of experts, is poised to reshape the future of coral reef restoration science.

The project aims to address the intricate balance within coral ecosystems, focusing not only on the coral themselves but also on crucial grazer species that maintain ecosystem health.

"Our approach to coral restoration has evolved significantly over the last decade," Dr. Crosby began. "We've identified resilient genotypes of different coral species that can withstand the threats posed by factors like rising temperatures, ocean acidification, and diseases. As a result, our outplanted corals boast an impressive survival rate of over 90%, while natural coral populations continue to decline."

However, coral reefs are complex communities that rely on a variety of species to thrive. Dr. Crosby emphasized the importance of herbivorous invertebrates that graze on algae, preventing overgrowth and creating a suitable surrounding for coral flourishment.

"We've documented that our outplanted corals are spawning, which is a significant achievement," he said. "But for this success to lead to self-replicating coral reefs, we need herbivores in place to maintain balance. This is precisely where the Caribbean King Crab Hatchery comes into play."

The Caribbean King Crab Hatchery represents a critical component of Moat Marine Laboratory's holistic approach to coral reef restoration. Dr. Crosby explained that the hatchery's mission is twofold: to breed Caribbean king crabs and condition them to thrive in their natural habitat.

"We already have a population of adult broodstock and plan to grow it to about three to four hundred adults within our facility," Dr. Crosby detailed. "These adults will produce approximately 250,000 juvenile Caribbean king crabs annually."

To ensure the success of their outplanting efforts, Moat Marine Laboratory intends to release the conditioned crab juveniles into the coral reef ecosystem before reaching the target adult population. Dr. Crosby highlighted the importance of training the juveniles to be cautious in the wild, allowing them to evade predators.

"Conditioning involves creating an environment within the center, that mimics the wild habitat," Dr. Crosby explained. "We want these crabs to know how to hide in crevices, behind mangrove roots, and among seagrasses, so they can survive once we release them into the reef."

When asked about the timeline for the project's results, Dr. Crosby expressed optimism. "We are already witnessing remarkable outcomes with our coral outplants, boasting over 90% success. While the crab project is still in progress, we estimate that we'll begin trial research-based outplanting of coral within a year."

Dr. Crosby also credited his team, especially Dr. Jason Spadaro, as the driving force behind the innovative hatchery project.

With continued dedication and innovative approaches, scientists at Mote Marine Laboratory work to ensure the survival and vitality of coral reefs for generations to come.