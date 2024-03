TOSOHATCHEE, Fla. — A panther darted across a driver's path and it was caught on dash cam video shared by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

FWC says the driver was traveling on SR 520 - near Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area.

If you see an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it to our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).