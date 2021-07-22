Watch
Senator Rick Scott releases statement on new sanctions on Cuban regime

Statement made following the U.S. Treasury Department
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 17:19:03-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Rick Scott released a statement today regarding the U.S. Treasury Department's announcement of new sanctions on the Cuban Minister of Defense and Special Forces Brigade. The statement talked about human rights abuses against the Cuban people fighting for their freedom against the communist Cuban regime.

Senator Rick Scott said, “At the onset of the protests in Cuba, I called for the Biden administration to enact further sanctions on the Cuban regime and do everything possible to lead the international community in full condemnation of the tyrannical oppression being forced on the Cuban people. I’m glad that President Biden has heeded my calls and welcome today’s announcement of sanctions against regime leadership and military units responsible for gross human rights abuses. This cannot just be an empty announcement.

These sanctions must be fully implemented and enforced, and additional sanctions considered, to ensure the entire impact of these actions is felt by the Cuban regime. It is critical that the United States not relent in its efforts to hold the illegitimate communist regime accountable. We must continue to provide our full and unwavering support for the brave Cuban people fighting for a new day of freedom and democracy.”

