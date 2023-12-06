Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Police responding to active shooter at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Metro Police say there appears to be "multiple victims"
UNLV
Kaitlin Knapp
Stock photo
UNLV
Posted at 3:31 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 15:36:32-05

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — UPDATE — Metro Police say they have "contained" the suspect and are still asking people to avoid the area.

University officials are advising people to shelter-in-place after confirming an active shooter is on-campus.

On social media and through email alerts, UNLV officials said the shooter is located in Frank and Estella Beam Hall. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there "appears to be multiple victims".

University Police later said there are additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union.

Police are advising people to shelter-in-place. They are also advising the public to avoid the area.

https://twitter.com/LVMPD/status/1732491320797942235

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!