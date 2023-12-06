Police responding to active shooter at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — UPDATE — Metro Police say they have "contained" the suspect and are still asking people to avoid the area.

University officials are advising people to shelter-in-place after confirming an active shooter is on-campus.

On social media and through email alerts, UNLV officials said the shooter is located in Frank and Estella Beam Hall. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there "appears to be multiple victims".

University Police later said there are additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union.

Police are advising people to shelter-in-place. They are also advising the public to avoid the area.

https://twitter.com/LVMPD/status/1732491320797942235