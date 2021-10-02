Watch
Missing teenager Miya Marcano's body has been found

Her cause of death is still undetermined
Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 14:48:39-04

ORLANDO, Fl. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office believe they have found the remains of Miya Marcano this morning.

The OSCO Emergency Response Team searched for her today at the Tymbar Skan Apartments on South Texas Avenue.

Sheriff John Mina says authorities checked this area because Armando Cabellero's phone pinged to the location on Friday evening when she was reported missing. He was in the area for about 20 minutes.

“This is not the update I wanted to give everyone,” Mina said. “Our hearts are broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different.”

Authorities are still waiting for confirmation on an official identification by a medical examiner at this time. Her cause of death is still undetermined.

