INTERACTIVE: Gas prices on the rise

Posted at 9:29 AM, Feb 21, 2022
Retail prices for gasoline in the U.S. have climbed sharply in the past year amid rising inflation and, more recently, threats of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday California gas prices hit a record high of at least $4.72 a gallon. In Southwest Florida the average has hovered around $3.50 per gallon. On Monday our team found the Wawa at the corner of Pine Island Rd. and Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral had dipped to $3.39 after more than a week near $3.49.

The chart above highlights the prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline from January 2017 to the week ending Feb. 19, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

