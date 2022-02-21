INTERACTIVE: Gas prices on the rise

Retail prices for gasoline in the U.S. have climbed sharply in the past year amid rising inflation and, more recently, threats of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday California gas prices hit a record high of at least $4.72 a gallon. In Southwest Florida the average has hovered around $3.50 per gallon. On Monday our team found the Wawa at the corner of Pine Island Rd. and Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral had dipped to $3.39 after more than a week near $3.49.

The chart above highlights the prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline from January 2017 to the week ending Feb. 19, 2022.