Gabby Petito's dad urges media to give the same attention to all missing people

BOHEMIA, New York — With the media taken by storm in the efforts to find Gabby Petito, her father urged the media in a recent press conference to give the same amount of attention to all missing people.

Petito's parents and step-parents spoke at a press conference in Bohemia, New York this week regarding their side on the take of events. The family's attorney, Richard Stafford, urged Brian Laundrie to turn himself in to authorities.

"The Laundries did not help us find Gabby, they sure are not going to help us find Brian," Stafford said. "For Brian, we're asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency."

Petito's case has led to arise of concerns on why her case has received so much media attention, while thousands of missing people, specifically women of color, have not received little to any attention at all. The amount of coverage that Petito's case has received negative backlash from people around the world watching the case unfold before their eyes.

