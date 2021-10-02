Watch
NewsNational

Actions

FBI is now involved in the search for Maya Marcano

The search continues for Maya Marcano
items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Missing College Student-Florida
Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 11:27:20-04

ORLANDO, Fl. — The FBI, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, have joined together in the efforts to find 19 year-old Maya Marcano. The college student went missing a week ago.

The last day she was seen was the same day the maintenance man at her complex, Armando Caballero, allegedly used a master key to enter her apartment 30 minutes before she got off of work.

Caballero repeatedly made romantic advances toward Marcano, which were all declined. Caballero was found dead at the same apartment complex.

Family and friends of Marcano held another vigil outside of her apartment complex Friday. She has been missing since September 24.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4