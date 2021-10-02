FBI is now involved in the search for Maya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fl. — The FBI, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, have joined together in the efforts to find 19 year-old Maya Marcano. The college student went missing a week ago.

The last day she was seen was the same day the maintenance man at her complex, Armando Caballero, allegedly used a master key to enter her apartment 30 minutes before she got off of work.

Caballero repeatedly made romantic advances toward Marcano, which were all declined. Caballero was found dead at the same apartment complex.

Family and friends of Marcano held another vigil outside of her apartment complex Friday. She has been missing since September 24.