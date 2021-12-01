"Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo suspended from CNN indefinitely

NEW YORK, NY. — "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor, Chris Cuomo, has been suspended "indefinitely, following further evaluation" in regards to his relationship with aides to his brother, Andrew Cuomo.

New documents have revealed that Chris Cuomo was intimately involved in his brother's defense. Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor of New York, has faced a number of sexual harassment accusations that ultimately led to his resignation.

Documents show that Cuomo was in direct contacts with aides helping his brother's case and researching information about the women coming forward and journalists reporting on his brother.

Andrew Cuomo's former aide, Melissa DeRosa, asked Chris Cuomo if he could check his "sources" about a rumor that was being reported on by Politico. Chris' response to DeRosa was "On it."

As reported by CNN, Monday's revelations cast some doubt on his statement about his interactions with the press.

"I would -- when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Chris Cuomo said during testimony.

Chris Cuomo also said under oath what he told CNN viewers earlier this year: That he "never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage of my family."

During the questioning, he reiterated that sentiment, saying, "If I had tried to influence any of the reporting at CNN or anywhere else, I guarantee you people would know, and so would a lot of others."

