CDC maintains list of counterfeit, misrepresented masks

CDC
The pictured items have been deemed by the CDC to be counterfeit and/or misrepresenting their NIOSH-approved status.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Jan 12, 2022
As the Centers for Disease Control makes determinations as to the best masks and respirators to wear in order to mitigate COVID-19 transmission, they are also having to track a wave of counterfeit masks.

Less-than-scrupulous vendors have been trying to pass off low-quality masks with little to no pathogen protection since the start of the pandemic, cashing in on the surge in demand.

This includes masks that say they are N95 class or better, and packaging that misuses the NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health) logo and terminology.

The CDC is maintaining an updated list of product manufacturers or distributors known to be passing off counterfeit masks or misrepresenting the approval of NIOSH.

You can check this link frequently for the latest updates.

