The CDC is considering changing mask guidance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The CDC could be looking into changing the mask guidance to urge people to use the more protective N-95 masks, the Washington Post reports.

For now, they tell Fox 4 that "any mask is better than no mask." Sam Patel, the owner of Carrell Pharmacy, agrees.

“Cloth masks are much better than not having a mask, so anything on a face covering is better," he said.

We asked Patel to tell you about those higher-quality masks. He said the N-95 or KN-95 mask is superior protection to a more commonly used type of mask.

“Comparing the cloth mask, yes, the 95 is much better filtering all the small microparticulate or virus or bacteria," Patel said.

He said the "95" part of the mask name means it filters out at least 95 percent of all particles. He said that's important considering how Omicron stacks up to past variants.

“As we all know that Omicron is more infectious. Thankfully is not deadly, but it's more infectious, so people should start using 95 masks," he said.

A representative from the CDC told Fox 4 that the agency is preparing to update its mask webpage to "best reflect the options available to people and the different levels of protection they provide so that Americans have the best and most updated information to choose what mask is right for them."

Finding an N-95 mask may also pose as a challenge. Various retailers like CVS and Walgreens were sold out in some locations. For Patel, he is fully stocked with KN-95 masks.

“I mean, I can buy any time and any day. I have a huge supply stocked up for a 95, So I don't need to buy right now," Patel said.

Sam said if you have a hard time finding an N-95 mask, you can try double masking. That is wearing a disposable mask under your cloth mask. He also said the fitting of the mask is important no matter what it's made of. The CDC told me the same things.

