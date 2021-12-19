Artist Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at Los Angeles concert

LOS ANGELES, Cali. — A Los Angeles concert was abruptly ended Saturday night after artist Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed backstage during an altercation.

The incident was confirmed with law enforcement. The altercation happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Once Upon A Time in L.A. festival on the backstage roadway. It is still being investigated by the California Highway Patrol and no arrests have been made in connections to the stabbing.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo the Ruler was attacked by multiple people and stabbed in the neck. Artists such as Snoop Dogg, YG and 50 Cent were set to perform but did not because the concert was canceled shortly after the incident.