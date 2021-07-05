A pediatric asthma boot camp has been developed for pediatricians

DENVER, Co. — The National Jewish Health developed a pediatric asthma boot camp to teach pediatricians how to better manage and diagnose asthma.

Researched showed that the program improved pediatricians understanding of asthma guidelines and led to fewer hospitalizations, emergency visits and decreased use in oral corticosteroids.

The program also reduced health care in children in rural areas. On top of that, the amount of pediatric patients doubled after the training, with 90% receiving severe asthma assessments.