Tsunami alerts issued after 8.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's east coast

An 8.8 earthquake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia, in the Pacific Ocean around 7:25 EDT Tuesday evening. This area is known as the "Ring of Fire", where about 90% of all earthquakes occur.

This earthquake, and subsequent aftershocks, have triggered waves that will travel across the Pacific, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The alert advises those in its path to take urgent action.

As of 9:51 EDT, current measurements of the tsunami wave reach 3 feet relative to normal sea level.

In Hawaii, Tsunami Warnings are in effect for the entire coastline. The estimated time of arrival in Hawaii is 7:17pm local time (1:17 EDT).

Sections of Alaska's coastline are also under Tsunami Warnings and Advisories, where the National Weather Service is warning the tsunami waves could last up to 36 hours. A Tsunami Advisory is in effect for coastal California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia.

Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to people in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation, and the first wave may not be the largest. Estimated times of arrival for the West Coast can be located HERE. A few are listed below.

Location Start Time Max Height Shemya, Alaska 4:40 pm AKDT 3-5.6 ft Bellingham, Washington 1:10 am PDT Less than 1 ft Port Orford, Oregon 11:40 pm PDT 1.1-2 ft Crescent City, California 11:55 pm PDT 3.1-5.7 ft La Jolla, California 1:15 am PDT Less than 1 ft

A Tsunami Advisory is in effect for Guam, where the earliest estimated time that hazardous sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents may begin will be around 2:39 pm local time. Minor flooding of beaches and harbors are expected, where sea levels could fluctuate as much as 3 feet.

A tsunami is a series of long ocean waves. Each wave can last 5 to 15 minutes or more and flood coastal areas. The danger can last for hours after the initial wave.

