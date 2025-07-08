Florida poised to break execution record; Clergy demand moratorium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida approaches a grim milestone in its use of the death penalty, more than 100 faith leaders are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to pause all executions before the state breaks its record.

With two more executions scheduled this month—on July 15 and July 31—Gov. DeSantis has already signed nine death warrants in 2025. That number would exceed Florida’s previous record for executions in a single year, eight, set in 1984, and it's only mid-year.

“We ask you to declare a moratorium on executions in the state of Florida,” said Demetrius Minor, preacher at Tampa Life Church, addressing the issue from the pulpit before joining a public demonstration.

On Tuesday, ministers, priests, and other religious figures walked together from First Presbyterian Church to the Florida Capitol, carrying a letter signed by more than 100 clergy members from across the state.

“There are 11 pages of them,” one participant said, referencing the lengthy document hand-delivered to the governor’s office.

“Part of exercising faith is exercising hope and optimism that the governor will hear our plea,” Minor added.

The group is urging the governor to halt executions before he officially surpasses the longstanding record. Their message was received at the Capitol by a DeSantis staffer, who replied, “Perfect, thank you so much,” offering no further comment.

In recent years, DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature have taken steps to make capital punishment more accessible. Legislation passed in 2023 lowered the jury requirement for death sentences from unanimous to a simple majority of 8 out of 12 jurors. The list of eligible crimes has also been expanded to include the rape of minors.

“I support capital punishment, because I think there are some crimes that are just so horrific, the only appropriate punishment is the death penalty,” DeSantis said during a May press conference this year.

He acknowledged that while executions can't undo a tragedy, they may bring families a sense of resolution: “So this can't bring their loved ones back, but... it can do is at least provide some closure... that they don't have to worry about something happening down the line.”

Florida currently leads the nation in executions in 2025—and also in the number of total death row exonerations, a fact that weighs heavily on the conscience of many in the faith community.

“We're really holding on to hope that the governor and all state leaders will make an appeal to their conscience and ask themselves, do I want my name on these executions?” said Father Dustin Feddon of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee.

Some, like Minor, are grappling with conflicting loyalties.

“I’m a supporter of the governor,” he said. “But I do have concern on this issue. As aforementioned, it's my hope and my prayer that he weighs this issue with moral conviction.”

As the execution dates approach, the question remains whether the governor will heed the moral appeal. Historically, DeSantis has not been receptive to such pleas—and so far, no response has been issued.

For now, Florida’s faith leaders continue to hope—and act—before time runs out.