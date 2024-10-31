SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — When a domestic violence survivor leaves an abusive situation, advocates say they could still be in dangerous because of a cell phone. If a survivor is on their abuser's plan, the FCC says they no longer need the abuser's approval to be removed.

"It's part of the power and control," said Jennifer Benton, CEO of Abuse Counseling and Treatment. "Abusers control everything. They control the phones."

Benton says they do talk to survivors about tracking devices and how survivors cannot get rid of it.

Watch below to find out how:

Domestic violence survivors can now request removal from abuser's phone plan

Now, the FCC says survivors can request that the abuser's service provider take their line off the family plan.

According to a spokesperson with the FCC, they need to provide the following:



A signed affidavit from a licensed medical or mental health care provider, licensed military medical or mental health care provider, licensed social worker, victim services provider, licensed military victim services provider, or an employee of a court acting within the scope of their employment.

A copy of a police report, statements provided by police, charging documents, protective or restraining orders, military protective orders, or any other official record that documents the covered act.

"To be able to pay for that phone is really almost impossible if you're not employed," Benton said.

Survivors can also get six months of discounted phone or internet services through its Lifeline program.

"Lifeline provides up to a $9.25 monthly discount on qualifying voice and broadband services for eligible low-income households and up to $34.25 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands," the FCC said.

Benton hopes survivors take advantage of this program, because the need is there.

"We got over 15,000 calls a year. We have over 3,000 clients every year too between our shelters and our outreach," Benton said. "There is help there. We can help them."

For help, you can call the Helpline at 239-939-3112.