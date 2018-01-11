MLK Boulevard and Fowler closed to traffic on Thursday morning

FORT MYERS, Fla. --- The intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fowler will be closed on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement agencies will be shutting down the intersection for training. The training will simulate a response to terrorist attacks and will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mock scenarios will be set up including; a suicide bomber outside of a repair shop while a second suspect takes hostages in a rail box care.

Other suspects will be located at the Salvation Army with a clandestine bio lab.

The exercise will include volunteers who will be made up to look like they are injured.

The training exercise will be composed of 20 different local, state and federal agencies. The Department of Homeland Security is funding the training session.