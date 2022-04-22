Youth pastor arrested for exchanging explicit texts with a minor

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department arrested a youth pastor for exchanging explicit texts with a minor.

Officers say 26-year-old Christopher Jaime Reyes, a youth pastor at the Wesley Methodist Church of Marco Island, was transmitting electronic messages for three years to an underage victim.

Investigators say Reyes would solicit nude photographs of the victim and send her nude photographs of himself. Reyes also attempted to meet the juvenile victim on multiple occasions.

Reyes was charged with the following.

· Transmission of Material Harmful to Minors by Electronic Device or Equipment

· Soliciting a Child for unlawful Sexual Conduct Using Computer Services or Devices.

Reyes was employed at the church between 2016 and 2021.

If you have any information about this or other incidents during this time call the Marco Island Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (239)389-5050