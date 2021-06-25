Youth Haven's Christmas in July donation opportunities

NAPLES, Fla. — Youth Haven, Inc. is seeking donations for their Christmas in July event to celebrate the children and teenagers of Youth Haven.

The non-profit organization serves as Southwest Florida's only emergency and residential shelter for ages six to 18, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or homelessness.

"Youth Haven is appreciative of the community's support in ensuring our children and teens have a wonderful Christmas in July event," said Linda Goldfield, executive director. "We couldn't do this without our amazing community partners!"

There are a few ways you or your organization can help their youth have a wonderful Christmas in July.

HOST A HOLIDAY DONATION DRIVE

Youth Have has created a Wish List of items and your team can collect the gifts throughout the month and then arrange to drop-off at Youth Haven by July 19, 2021. To access the Wish List, click here or visit their website .

PURCHASE AN ITEM FROM THE YOUTH HAVE WISH LIST

You can also individually purchase an item from the wish list or through Amazon, which is posted on the website. The list includes items, such as toys, electronics, and gift cards. You can purchase the item of your choice and arrange to drop off the unwrapped, new, and unused gifts to Youth Haven.

DONATE SUPPLIES AND BATTERIES

All donations must be new and unwrapped, so Youth Have will need gift-wrapping supplies for their team to prepare the gifts. Donations of wrapping paper, bows, scissors, and tape are also appreciated. Youth Haven is also in need of all types of batteries, so the new toys can be played with after they are given to the children.

To drop off your donation, you can contact Youth Haven at 239-774-2904, find them located at 5867 Whitaker Rd., Naples, FL 34112 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

