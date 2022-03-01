You're invited to a special fashion show in Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, FL — One of Southwest Florida's most beloved events is returning to the Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village.

It's the annual Special Populations Fashion Show and Fundraiser.

The doors open at 10am and the event goes until 2pm on Saturday, March 12th.

The highlight of the event if the fashion show in which the models are members of our Special Populations Program.

Organizers are inviting you, your friends family - even co-workers - to fill the ballroom and give the models the encouragement that makes them shine year after year.

You can buy tickets online by clicking on this link or by calling (239) 574-0574.

You can also stop by “Pops Cafe” in Cape Coral City Hall or the Freida B. Smith Special Populations Center at 410 Santa Barbara Blvd to purchase tickets in person.

Patrick Nolan will, once again, be the auctioneer for the event.

