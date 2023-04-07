Your guide for Easter weekend in Southwest Florida

If you’re hunting for things to do over Easter weekend, Fox 4 has the details.

Turner Beach on Sanibel Island

On Friday, Turner Beach on Sanibel Island opened for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

Beachgoers told Fox 4 it's a moment they have been waiting for since the storm.

“For us to kind of see it, it kind of was a surreal moment,” said one visitor.

Beach parking at Turner Beach includes 25 parking spaces, plus 2 handicapped spaces.

Turner Beach has been closed since September 29, 2022, after Hurricane Ian.

The cost to park at Turner Beach is $5/hour.

Bonita Springs Shrimp and Music Festival

Running from Friday, April 7-April 9, is the 2nd Annual Bonita Springs Shrimp & Music Festival in downtown Bonita Springs off Old US 41.



Friday 3 p.m.-9 p.m.,

Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The event features a variety of food vendors, live musical performances, and of course shrimp.

“Everybody needs a little something a little release from the everyday problems, ” said event organizer Ron Soto.

Red Grouper Bash, Moss Marina/Fort Myers Beach

The first annual Red Grouper Bash, which is being hosted by Off Duty Lifestyle, is hosting a fishing tournament that will also feature food, drinks, raffles, music, and Moss Marina.

Moss Marina general manager Gary Foco said the proceeds will be donated to The Fort Myers Beach Women's Club to help rebuild our Community impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“I just can't wait to see the big fish come on the stage and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Foco.

Foco said he expects the event will bring in over 40 boats from all over Southwest Florida.

Shotgun start time will begin April 8th at 6:30 a.m. and back to the dock no later than 3:30 p.m.

Foco said guests should arrive before 4 PM to get a good seat at Moss Marina, located at 450 Harbor Ct, Fort Myers Beach.

Tournament entry $500 per boat (4 persons) any additional angler after 4 is $150 per person.

Warm Mineral Springs Park, North Port

The City of North Port has reopened Warm Mineral Springs Park to the public on Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., pending final approval from the Florida Department of Health.

City leaders said in celebration and appreciation of the community’s patience during the park’s closure since Hurricane Ian, the City Commission has approved free admission to the park for all attendees, regardless of residency, from April 7 - 11.